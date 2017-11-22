SAVES distributes 300 Thanksgiving baskets

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) distributed 300 Thanksgiving baskets to local residents Tuesday in their annual Thanksgiving Holiday Basket Giveaway.

“We were able to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal and make the holiday a little brighter for families and individuals who may be struggling a bit thanks to the generosity of so many individuals and organizations who donated food and money,” stated SAVES Manager Patricia Morales. “These baskets will help feed more than 1,100 people.”

Among the donations that helped make the giveaway a success was a $3,300 gift by Unitis Contractor Supply in Palmdale to provide turkeys for the baskets.

“We had over 50 volunteers helping us with the distribution as well,” Morales added. “I can’t thank our dedicated volunteers enough for all they do to help our clients.”

The holiday gift baskets include items such as a 12 lb. Turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, instant mashed potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, boxed macaroni and cheese, corn muffin mix, juice, fresh fruit and vegetables and pumpkin pie.

For more information on SAVES, contact 661-267-5191.

(Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.)