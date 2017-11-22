Palmdale reminds residents to keep Thanksgiving FOG free

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is reminding residents to keep FOG —Fats, Oils and Grease— out of household sinks and drains this Thanksgiving.

“Around Thanksgiving and Christmas we are sometimes faced with sewer blockages due to the build-up of fats, oils and grease – which include cooking oils, salad dressings, sandwich spreads, meat drippings, meat juices, and meat fat and other similar products — that are dumped down the sink,” said Palmdale’s Collection System Manager Tim Carney. “Deep-frying a turkey is very popular but many people do not know the proper procedure to dispose of the used cooking oil. This used cooking oil can be disposed at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC) on the first and third Saturday of every month.”

“Over time, when people dump FOG items down the sink, it results in sewer backups that can overflow onto the streets and even into the home, which can damage both property and the environment,” Carney added.

The city of Palmdale recommends the following in regards to handling FOG materials:

Never pour fats, oils and grease down the sink or garbage disposal.

Pour fats, oils and grease after they have cooled into a sturdy container, such as an empty glass jar or coffee can. Once the container is full, close the lid securely and place it in the trash.

Prior to washing, scrape and dry wipe pots, pans and dishes with paper towels and dispose of those materials in the trash.

Use sink strainers to catch food items, and empty the strainer into the trash.

To recycle large amounts of leftover from deep-frying a turkey, contact the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC) at 1-888-CLEAN LA (1-888-449-7587).

For businesses or households with larger volumes of FOG, contact 661-267-5272 for recycling options.

“By helping to prevent sewer blockages, you are helping your home, your pocketbook, and the environment,” said Carney. “It is important to remember that each household in our city plays an important role in preventing neighborhood sewer blockages.”

For more information about Palmdale’s FOG prevention program, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–