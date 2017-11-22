L.A. County supporting proposed federal ban on assault rifles

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to support a proposed federal ban on assault rifles.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstained from the vote, saying she was concerned about states’ rights and worried that the threat of a ban could boost gun sales.
Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas recommended the board’s support, recalling the victims of a long list of mass shootings, including the massacre of 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas in October and the Sutherland Springs church shooting of 26 people in Texas earlier this month.
“This bill recognizes military style assault rifles have no business in the hands of civilians,” Ridley-Thomas said of the legislation introduced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein. [View the legislation here.]
An assault weapons ban authored by the California senator was passed by Congress in 1994, but ended 10 years later when Congress failed to reauthorize it. Feinstein tried to reinstate it in 2013, following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, but the measure was voted down.
Mass shootings “dropped some 40 percent” under the prior ban, Ridley-Thomas told his colleagues. “You can’t argue with the data; we need to govern by the data.”
It was not immediately clear what study Ridley-Thomas was citing in his motion [view the motion here], but data has been used by both sides of the gun control debate to make their case for and against a ban on military-style weapons that allow shooters to fire multiple rounds with only one pull of a trigger.
Opponents of such a ban often point to statistics showing that the vast majority of those killed by guns in the U.S. are killed by handguns, not military-style weapons. There were more than 11,000 gun-related homicides in the U.S. in 2014, according to the latest statistics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
However, 65 percent of American voters support a nationwide ban, a record high, according to a November Quinnipiac University poll.
“The majority of Americans want us to pass common sense legislation” to prevent gun violence, Supervisor Janice Hahn said.
The proposed assault ban would also prohibit the use of devices that effectively convert more traditional firearms into assault weapons, like the “bump stocks” used by the Las Vegas gunman.
Barger said the vote was “a tough one for me, because I believe in states’ rights,” noting that California already has a ban on such weapons. “This country does not do enough to enforce what’s on the books right now.”
–
–
7 comments for "L.A. County supporting proposed federal ban on assault rifles"
Alexis says
The black market will always thrive, when it comes to giving people what they want. There are also people that can purchase parts to make assault rifles, (Tehama shooter). There are people that can make their own bullets.There are back door deals done by gun stores. There are assault rifles that just happen to go missing on military bases. Mass shootings are on the rise and there doesn’t seem a solution for this evil.
Civil Rights Guy says
I grow tired of people who don’t know what they are talking about trying to legislate away our civil rights.
Assault rife is an invented term that is used to villinize rifles. From the article: “The proposed assault ban would also prohibit the use of devices that effectively convert more traditional firearms into assault weapons, like the “bump stocks” used by the Las Vegas gunman.”
The guns used by the Vas Vegas murderer are already considered ‘assault rifles’, even without a bump stock, in the State of California. How much more of an assault rife will you make them?
Or, take this gem: “data has been used by both sides of the gun control debate to make their case for and against a ban on military-style weapons that allow shooters to fire multiple rounds with only one pull of a trigger.”
Those guns are already illegal. How much more illegal are you going to make them?
These poeple don’t even know our current laws, yet they are willing to strip us of our rights to protect ourselves, others and our property, and to peacably enjoy shooting sports and hobbies.
I agree, we need to do something about gun control. We need to loosen and lessen it.
George says
Lucky the guy in Texas had one to stop that guy shooting church think
Tim Scott says
If neither of them had an assault rifle it would have turned out better.
Civil Rights Guy says
Violence is a fact of nature. As much as we try to promote peace, it will always exist in some individuals. That being said, Texas demonstrated two strong points that should be considered before even entertaining the idea of stripping more civil rights from our citizens.
First, good people with the means to protect and defend themselves and others save lives. Why would you strip away something that saves lives?
Second, the current laws are not being enacted. Get your house in order and follow the laws you’ve aready passed before you try to inflict new ones on the people.
William says
Wow! Are you the first person to think of that?
Pass it along.
aManOfTruth says
Totally agree. People who can’t live without an assault rifle really need to find a new hobby.