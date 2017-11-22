Authorities: Palmdale mother arrested for allegedly playing chicken on train tracks with 4-year-old son

PALMDALE – A 26-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly “playing chicken on the train tracks” in Palmdale with her 4-year-old son, authorities said.

Ashley Hawkins was arrested after an incident that occurred Nov. 15 on the train tracks near the intersection of 6th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Around 3:15 p.m., the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received a call for service regarding a woman and child sitting on the tracks.

“Detective Borits and Deputy Hegge arrived to the location and saw a child sitting on the train tracks. Meanwhile, the child’s mother was 20 yards away looking down on her cell phone,” the news release states.

The deputies guided Hawkins and her son to a safe distance away from the tracks, and then spoke to Hawkins about the incident, officials said in the news release.

“The mother told them that every day she has her child sit on the train tracks and as the train gets near she tells him to move out of the way as the train goes past,” the news release states.

“Detective Borits cautioned her on the dangers of ‘playing chicken’ with the train… the mother expressed no due regard for the safety of her child and continued to state it was okay because they did it every day,” the news release states.

Hawkins was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, and her child was taken into protective custody, according to the news release.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages parents to educate their children on the dangers of walking and/or playing on train tracks,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Hawkins is due in court Dec. 20, the sheriff’s department reported.

–