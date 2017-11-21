Palmdale Playhouse Holiday Experience kicks off Nov. 28

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street, kicks off its 2017 Holiday Experience with the annual visit from St. Nick at Santa’s Wonderland, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Santa Claus will meet and greet attendees on the following dates and times:

From 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays: Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Admission is free, and photos with Santa are $5 and include a complimentary photo frame gift pack.

“When you stop by the Palmdale Playhouse and when you see the festive décor, hear the holiday music and see Santa in person, it’ll put you in a great holiday mood,” stated Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “We’ll also have complimentary refreshments for you to enjoy.”

2017 Holiday Experience schedule of events

Dec. 2 – Singalong with Santa

Attendees can enjoy live carolers and tasty refreshments as part of the newest holiday tradition at the Playhouse, Singalong with Santa, which starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 2. Santa’s elves will help kids handcraft a special keepsake ornament to take home and hang on the tree and help them write a letter to Santa. Attendees will then join elf hosts Figgy & Sugar Plum, Santa, and The Sunday Night Singers for an interactive singalong in the theatre. Tickets are $6.

Dec. 3 – The Magical Toyshop & Step into Christmas

Dance takes the Playhouse stage at 2 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, as the Palmdale Junior Ballet and Theater Dance present The Magical Toyshop and Step into Christmas. The Magical Toyshop is a one-act ballet that tells the story of a family that stumbles upon a toyshop with toys and dolls — country maids, tin soldiers, clowns, can-can dancers, queens and Cossacks. The magic begins when the toys come to life. Palmdale Theatre Dance will Step Into Christmas to “Silent Night,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Winter Wonderland.” Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students, seniors, military and children 12 and under.

Dec. 9 – It’s a Wonderful Life

Switching from dance to live performance, the Palmdale Playhouse will present Fake Radio’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The play tells the story of George Bailey, who never got the chance to fulfill his dream of exploring the world and building skyscrapers. While his friends and family have left town or become successful, he soldiered on at home, running his father’s building and loan business successfully, much to the chagrin of the town’s richest man. When a financial emergency threatens George and the entire town, he contemplates a bitter end until an unlikely friend teaches him an important lesson. Tickets are $15 for general admission.

Dec. 14 – Holiday Celebration with West Coast Classical

The 2017 Holiday Experience concludes on a musical note, starting with West Coast Classical Beginning Strings, Beginning Band and Jazz Combo’s presentation of a Holiday Celebration at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. This family-friendly program will be filled with holiday music favorites with a jazzy Christmas sound. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $7 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Dec. 15 – Making Spirits Bright with West Coast Classical

Next on tap, the West Coast Classical Flute Choir, Saxophone Choir, Wind Ensemble and String Orchestra present Making Spirits Bright at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. This concert of holiday tunes will delight the audience with “An American Christmas,” featuring jazzy toy soldiers, rockin’ merry gents, and much more. Deliciously sinister music from The Nightmare Before Christmas by composer Danny Elfman also will be featured. The music will also include “Overture,” “Christmas Eve Montage,” and “Sally’s Song.” Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Dec. 16 – Sounds of the Holidays with West Coast Classical

The Holiday Experience concludes with Sounds of the Holidays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras will present a concert full of holiday spirit as they perform favorite classics with a featured piece, “Harp Concerto” by George Frideric Handel. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, located at 38334 10th Street East in Palmdale.

For more information on these events, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–