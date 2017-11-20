Local job center to present pre-apprenticeship training program

PALMDALE – The America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will present a trades pre-apprenticeship training program at the Palmdale and Lancaster campuses of Antelope Valley College.

The eight-week course will begin Monday, Dec. 4, and run Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., through Feb. 1.

Attendees will be required to complete eight weeks of training (166 hours), attend every class and have completed 7th grade math and English.

Potential employment opportunities include careers in electrical, pipe fitting, sheet metal, construction, carpentry, solar and blue prints.

Qualified candidates must have a Social Security card, California ID or driver’s license or passport; proof of income (EBT card, UI benefits paperwork, etc.); proof of residence (i.e. utility bill); and a high school diploma or GED.

For more information and to schedule an assessment please contact Jasmine Przybyla at 661-265-7421or email: jprzybyla@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

