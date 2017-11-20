“Holy Cow, We’re 80 Now!” is the theme for AV Fair 2018

LANCASTER – “Holy Cow, We’re 80 Now!” is the theme for the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival 2018, scheduled for Aug. 17 – 26, Fair officials announced.

A total of 596 theme ideas centered around the Fair’s “80th Anniversary” were submitted for consideration in the annual contest. After reviewing the many entries, the Antelope Valley Fair Association Board of Directors selected “Holy Cow, We’re 80 Now,” submitted by Kathleen Densing, as the winning theme.

“I’m so excited, I spent all day thinking of themes,” Densing told Fair officials.

When asked how she came up with her winning theme, Densing said, “Oh my gosh, I just thought of everything that rhymes or could work with a cute cartoon character!”

Densing has won the Fair theme contest once before, with the 2006 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival theme, “Let the Good Times Grow!”

For her winning submission, Densing will receive two tickets to the Fair’s 2018 Palmdale Auto Mall Concert Series and Rally Kia Arena events; a Fair Season parking pass; and recognition at the annual “Kick-Off” (Volunteer Appreciation) dinner held in July. Densing will also ride in the A.V. Fair parade on Aug. 18, 2018 as a VIP.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]