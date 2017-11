PALMDALE – It took firefighters about two hours early Monday morning to put out flames that spread to brush from a car fire in Palmdale, authorities said.

They were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, to the area of Old Harold and Barrel Springs roads, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel.

The two fire engines and a water tender started clearing the scene at 2:38 a.m., Rangel said.