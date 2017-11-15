Man struck, killed by Metrolink train in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man in his 40s was killed when he was struck Tuesday night by a Metrolink train in Palmdale in what authorities said appears to have been a suicide.

The train traveling from Los Angeles to Lancaster was approaching the Palmdale Station at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive at 30 miles per hour around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, when the conductor spotted the man standing on the tracks, said Lt. Anthony Gunn of the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

The conductor blew the train’s horn twice at the man but the man refused to move, Gunn said. The train was unable to stop in time and struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash prompted Metrolink to cancel two trains, AV Lines 225 and 227, and buses were provided for passengers.

