AGUA DULCE – A 30-year-old man was shot and wounded and his 27- year-old friend was assaulted by two strangers Tuesday night in the Agua Dulce area, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the 30900 block of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, where the shooting victim knocked on a stranger’s door for help, according to authorities.

Deputies were told a white van was possibly involved in the shooting and while they were checking the area for the van, the second victim crawled out of some bushes about a quarter mile south of the Agua Dulce Canyon Road residence, said Lt. Anthony Gunn of the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

Deputies learned from both victims that they were in the van with two other men. All four are from Norwalk, but the two victims didn’t really know the other two men, Gunn said.

They were going to a party together in Norwalk but came up to the Agua Dulce Canyon area first to pick up some females, Gunn said. While they were traveling, the younger victim had the suspects pull over to the side of the road so he could relieve himself, Gunn said.

While he was urinating, someone kicked him, knocking him down an embankment and he was knocked unconscious, Gunn said.

“When he came to, he crawled back up the embankment and contacted the sheriff’s deputy,” Gunn said.

The older victim told deputies he was shot after his friend was attacked.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Gunn said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

