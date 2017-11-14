SANTA CLARITA – A man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving “at a high rate of speed” crashed into a large truck in the Santa Clarita area, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Timothy Wise, 29, of Stevenson Ranch died at the scene, the CHP reported.
The truck driver, 54-year-old Willie Richardson Jr. of Lancaster, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, on The Old Road, which runs parallel to and just east of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, north of the junction with the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, the CHP reported.
According to the preliminary investigation, Wise was driving a 2017 Infiniti Q60 “at a high rate of speed” south on The Old Road, approaching the truck when the crash occurred.
The three-axle Freightliner was facing north on The Old Road, and the trucker was backing up his vehicle in an attempt to parallel park it on the east side of the roadway when the Infiniti’s front end crashed into the truck’s front end, the CHP reported.
2 comments for "Speeding driver killed in crash with big rig"
George says
I do not think this was possible as the skid marks are on the far right side of the roadway. It indicates that the big rig was blocking both lanes of traffic which would indicate that the truck was in the southbound lanes. The skid marks do not appear to be braking marks and they appear to be inpact tire marks which would possibly show that the driver (Tim Wise) did not brake or did not expect the truck to be in his lane of travel. Whatever action the truck did was not expected by the Infiniti driver. Excessive speed was obviously a big factor in this accident along with a truck being on the wrong side of the road. Mr. Wise did not expect the truck to be in his lane or there would have been skid marks indicating braking.
Tim Scott says
Parallel parking a big rig often does involve crossing the center line of the road. If the driver of the car didn’t recognize there was the front end of a semi in his lane in time to even hit the brakes then I would wonder just how fast he was really going.