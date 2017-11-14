Speeding driver killed in crash with big rig

SANTA CLARITA – A man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving “at a high rate of speed” crashed into a large truck in the Santa Clarita area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Timothy Wise, 29, of Stevenson Ranch died at the scene, the CHP reported.

The truck driver, 54-year-old Willie Richardson Jr. of Lancaster, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, on The Old Road, which runs parallel to and just east of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, north of the junction with the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, the CHP reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, Wise was driving a 2017 Infiniti Q60 “at a high rate of speed” south on The Old Road, approaching the truck when the crash occurred.

The three-axle Freightliner was facing north on The Old Road, and the trucker was backing up his vehicle in an attempt to parallel park it on the east side of the roadway when the Infiniti’s front end crashed into the truck’s front end, the CHP reported.

–