AVH and Kaiser sign 10-year agreement

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital and Kaiser Permanente recently announced a 10-year contract extension under which Kaiser Permanente doctors will continue to serve Kaiser Permanente members at Antelope Valley Hospital.

“We are pleased that Kaiser Permanente agreed that Antelope Valley Hospital can meet the hospital services needs of their members and the community by building on the relationship we’ve forged together rather than building a new hospital,” stated Michael Wall, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital. “With a new decade-long agreement, we can build on our success and continue this journey together to provide stability, confidence and commitment to expanding access for quality healthcare at Antelope Valley Hospital.”

The collaboration will allow Antelope Valley Hospital and Kaiser Permanente to maximize their resources and technologies to serve patients and families in the Antelope Valley.

“Extending our agreement in the Antelope Valley is part of Kaiser Permanente’s mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services where our members live and work, and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve,” stated Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley.

Both organizactions will jointly tackle the Antelope Valley’s most pressing health issues – including hypertension, cancer and mental health – and will address the social, economic and environmental factors that contribute to one’s wellness.

“We are thrilled to have access to the best practices, quality data and resources of a premier health system like Kaiser Permanente,” Wall added. “We look forward to using these tools to benefit patients throughout Antelope Valley and believe this relationship can serve as a model for transforming healthcare delivery in the region.”

(Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.)