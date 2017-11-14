LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital and Kaiser Permanente recently announced a 10-year contract extension under which Kaiser Permanente doctors will continue to serve Kaiser Permanente members at Antelope Valley Hospital.
“We are pleased that Kaiser Permanente agreed that Antelope Valley Hospital can meet the hospital services needs of their members and the community by building on the relationship we’ve forged together rather than building a new hospital,” stated Michael Wall, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital. “With a new decade-long agreement, we can build on our success and continue this journey together to provide stability, confidence and commitment to expanding access for quality healthcare at Antelope Valley Hospital.”
The collaboration will allow Antelope Valley Hospital and Kaiser Permanente to maximize their resources and technologies to serve patients and families in the Antelope Valley.
“Extending our agreement in the Antelope Valley is part of Kaiser Permanente’s mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services where our members live and work, and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve,” stated Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley.
Both organizactions will jointly tackle the Antelope Valley’s most pressing health issues – including hypertension, cancer and mental health – and will address the social, economic and environmental factors that contribute to one’s wellness.
“We are thrilled to have access to the best practices, quality data and resources of a premier health system like Kaiser Permanente,” Wall added. “We look forward to using these tools to benefit patients throughout Antelope Valley and believe this relationship can serve as a model for transforming healthcare delivery in the region.”
(Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.)
5 comments for "AVH and Kaiser sign 10-year agreement"
Matt K. says
This is ridiculous! Kaiser just needs to get their act together and build a REAL hospital in the A.V. ! We have 500,000 people living here and we should have more than 2 hospitals.
JPB says
Why would they? Rexie just got his Measure H passed and he’ll see to it that a $600 million dollar hospital ends up at this Medical Main Street on some property probably owned by Visco, Gilley or the two of them combined.
Kaiser will contract with them and save millions.
That’s how it goes in Lancaster.
Are you new to town?
Tim Scott says
Hospital coverage is measured by beds per thousand people, not numbers of hospitals. That said, I suspect we aren’t doing all that well by that measure either.
Stephanie says
… sad truth of it, Lancaster residents were outsmarted. Exactly what we didn’t want with Measure H, for AV Hospital to become another Kaiser Permanente. Like squirrels, hiding nuts, NPOs are notorious, for laundering profit through administrative cost. Top NPO execs spend more time in country clubs, than hospitals. And, what we’ll inevitably wind up with is, just another hospital corporation with better accountants, than doctors. Lancaster residents just got royally screwed. The hospital corporations effectively swiped AV Hospital, right out from under our nose –
Irena says
Kaiser is only providing doctors to see Kaiser members. Unless you are a member, you aren’t seen by Kaiser staff. it has been this way for years and the contract is an extension of the already existing agreement.
I am pretty sure Kaiser has no intentions of taking over an aging poorly rated hospital.