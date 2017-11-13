Palmdale to host Family Volunteer Day

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its second annual Family Volunteer Day on Saturday, Nov. 18, with three different opportunities for residents to give back to their community.

“Mail for Heroes” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway. The public is invited to join volunteers to thank and recognize members of the military, veterans and their families through this card making event. All ages are welcome.

“South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) Holiday Prep Day” will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SAVES, located at 1002 East Ave. Q-12. Volunteers are needed to help SAVES prepare for its annual holiday food and gift distribution, which will help more than 500 local families. Activities will include holiday basket prep, donation sorting and gift bag assembly.

“American Classic Christmas Decorating” will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 827 E. Ave. Q-9. Participants will help prepare the Square for the Dec. 17 “American Classic Christmas” by hanging lights, painting and assembling props.

Participants under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants ages 16-17 must have a release signed by a parent or guardian. All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at the event registration).

For more information, call Trish Jones at 661-267-5473.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

