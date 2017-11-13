Pair charged with sexually assaulting female student in 2000

LOS ANGELES – A couple who ran a South Los Angeles private school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student in 2000, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Joseph Horace Green, 52, of Lancaster was charged with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of each of sodomy and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Chanell Nicola Warren, 43, of Los Angeles was charged with one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object and six counts of oral copulation of a person under the age of 18.

The defendants were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorney Christine Von Helmolt of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.

Green is accused of approaching a teenage girl in early 2000 when he and Warren ran the K-12 Enlightened Minds School. In February 2000, the pair allegedly took the victim to an RV parked in front of their home and sexually assaulted her. Over the next several weeks, Green and Warren are accused of additional sexual assaults on the girl.

The couple fled after the alleged crimes were reported to police in March 2000. They were arrested last month in Florida.

If convicted as charged, Green faces up to six years and four months in state prison, while Warren faces up to an eight-year prison term.

Green is a registered sex offender from Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was convicted of sexual battery in 1996, according to the Megan’s Law website.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

