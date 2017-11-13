Job recruitment this week for Planet Fitness

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a job recruitment this week for the Palmdale and Lancaster locations of Planet Fitness.

Recruitment will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. All shifts are available.

Responsibilities for these positions include greeting members, prospective members and guests; providing exceptional customer service; handling front desk related activities, including answering phones, checking members into the system, signing up new members, taking prospective members on tours of facility, and facilitating needed updates to members’ accounts; and other duties as required.

Qualified candidates must be at least 18 years old, have an upbeat personality and positive attitude. A customer service background is preferable.

Candidates should bring their resume and be punctual.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-265-7421 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–