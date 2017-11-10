PALMDALE – Multiple guns, assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition and body armor were seized Thursday morning, when authorities served a search warrant at a felon’s Palmdale home.
The raid happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, on the 40000 Block of Villa Moura Drive, and it was conducted by deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff Station’s Lancaster Community Appreciation Program (LANCAP), according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Through investigative sources, information revealed that a convicted felon was residing in a home and was in possession of firearms,” the news release states.
“Nine guns, including four rifles, three of which were illegal, and five handguns were confiscated. Hundreds of rounds of live ammunition, body armor and multiple high capacity magazines were also seized,” the news release states.
The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Cheval, sheriff’s officials said.
Cheval was transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of illegal assault weapons and several other weapons violations. He is being held in lieu of $105,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s news release.
This marks the LANCAP team’s 30th firearm confiscated this year, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
2 comments for "Guns, rifles, body armor seized in Palmdale raid, felon arrested"
aManOfTruth says
Why can’t they charge him with a count of “being a felon in possession of a firearm” for every gun he was found with? He will just take a plea and be out in a year or 2 and start collecting guns again and be a danger to everyone, they just can’t help themselves.
Tim Scott says
I’m pretty sure that they can. I know they can under federal laws, but I’m too lazy to look up the state statute to say for sure.