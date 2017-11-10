Guns, rifles, body armor seized in Palmdale raid, felon arrested

PALMDALE – Multiple guns, assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition and body armor were seized Thursday morning, when authorities served a search warrant at a felon’s Palmdale home.

The raid happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, on the 40000 Block of Villa Moura Drive, and it was conducted by deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff Station’s Lancaster Community Appreciation Program (LANCAP), according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.