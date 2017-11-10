Baby boy surrendered at local hospital

LOS ANGELES – A baby boy was safely surrendered at a hospital in the Antelope Valley area, authorities said Thursday.

The infant was brought to the medical center on Nov. 4, marking the sixth safe surrender for 2017, and the 156th under the 16-year-old Safe Surrender program, said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“To prevent newborns from being hurt or abandoned, the Safe Surrender program gives parents or guardians the choice to legally and safely surrender their baby with an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station at any time, no questions asked,” Barger said.

To be surrendered, a child must be no more than three days old and show no sign of abuse.

For more information, call (877) 222-9723, or visit www.babysafela.org.

