Kaiser Permanente AV graduates 30 local students from Hippocrates Circle Program

LANCASTER — Thirty students from Shadow Hills Intermediate School in Palmdale graduated recently from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley’s seventh annual Hippocrates Circle Program. Students celebrated their accomplishments with their parents, physicians, teachers and elected officials at a graduation ceremony on Nov. 1.

Hippocrates Circle is funded by Kaiser’s Permanente’s Community Benefit program and introduces under-represented middle school students to careers in health care.

As part of the program, the students shadowed physicians at Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, took part in CPR demonstrations and dissections, and gained valuable insight into the roles of nutrition and exercise in health and wellness.

At the Nov. 1 graduation ceremony, speakers reinforced the message to the students that they have people who believe in them and that their educational journey is an important achievement for them and their families. Dr. Jose Chavez was the keynote speaker at the graduation.

“The Hippocrates Circle Program has opened the door for these students,” stated Hippocrates Circle Program Chairman, Diana Davio, MD. “Many of these students may have never had considered a career in medicine, but now, thanks to this program, they have the tools and motivation to pursue their dreams.”

Hippocrates Circle reaches nearly 900 students every year. Since the program’s inception in 2000, about 8,000 students have graduated and dozens have gone on to become physicians, some of whom currently practice at Kaiser Permanente.

