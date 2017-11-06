‘Yappy Hour’ Nov. 18 at Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Yappy Hour–Thankful Edition” at the Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 E. Avenue S, on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Yappy Hour” is designed for dog park users to get together, socialize and let their dogs try out some fun, basic agility equipment.

“At this event, we’re asking your fur-babies to bring an item or items to the dog park that will be donated to our local Palmdale Animal Care Center,” stated Recreation Coordinator Jennifer Tallakson.

Requested items include blankets, towels, hand towels, wash cloths, canned cat or dog food, newspaper, and dog beds. Petco or PetSmart gift cards are also helpful for special food/supplies.

Donations may also be made to Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation on their website, https://lacountyanimals.org/ .

“Our Recreation and Culture staff will be available to answer any questions related to the dog park,” Tallakson added. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone out there.”

Yellen Dog Park hours are from sunrise to sunset.

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

(Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.)