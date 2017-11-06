Palmdale Regional Medical Center receives top grade in the AV

PALMDALE – The Leapfrog Group, a national advocate in hospital transparency, indicated Palmdale Regional Medical Center earned a “B” designation for hospital safety in its most recent rankings issued Oct. 31. Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster received an “F”.

The Leapfrog Group surveys more than 2,600 hospitals every fall and spring, and hospitals are awarded letter grades ranging from “A” to “F” based on how they scored in five major categories: infections; problems with surgery; practices to prevent errors; safety problems; and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s strengths were found to be in safety, qualified nurses, communication with nurses, responsiveness of hospital staff, bed sores, patient falls, air or gas bubble in the blood, handwashing, communication about discharges, surgery, MSRA infections, staff training and responsiveness.

“Palmdale Medical Regional Center takes great pride in receiving a ‘B’ from The Leapfrog Group,” stated Richard Allen, CEO of Palmdale Regional Medical Center. “I’m proud of the physicians and staff for the care and professionalism that distinguishes Palmdale Regional Medical Center as the premier hospital in the Antelope Valley.”

“While we are proud of receiving a ‘B’, Palmdale Regional Medical Center will work diligently to receive an ‘A’ in the spring of 2018,” Allen added.

According to The Leapfrog Group, Antelope Valley Hospital is one of fifteen hospitals in the United States to receive an “F”. Five other hospitals in California received a failing grade.

Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial hospital located in Valencia, Olive View UCLA Medical Center located in Sylmar, and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center located in Mission Hills received a “C” rating.

The Leapfrog Group’s website also allows users to compare different hospitals. Palmdale Regional Medical Center scored within the top 25% of 58 hospitals within 50 miles of the Antelope Valley.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent, national not-for-profit organization founded more than a decade ago. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a public service committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system.

The Leapfrog Group’s survey uses national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade methodology has been peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.

For more information, visit http://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/.

