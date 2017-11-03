School bus strikes pedestrian in Littlerock

PALMDALE – A school bus struck and critically injured a pedestrian in the Littlerock area Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the 12500 block of East Avenue V-10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The injured woman was hospitalized in critical condition, the CHP reported. Her identity was not released.

None of the dozen or so students on the bus was injured.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

