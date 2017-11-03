Rosamond juveniles arrested for theft from vehicle

ROSAMOND – Two Rosamond juveniles were arrested Friday for stealing about $500 in silver dollar coins from a vehicle, authorities said.

The arrest happened during the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 3, after deputies received a “suspicious subjects call for service” in the 3600 block of Silver Ridge Court in Rosamond, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“The reporting party stated there were two subjects wearing dark hoodie-type sweatshirts, and their faces were covered with red bandanas. The subjects were reported to be looking into and entering backyards in the area of Silver Ridge Court,” the news release states.

Deputies arrived in the area and located two juveniles matching the description. The juveniles were found to be in possession of approximately $500 in silver dollar coins, according to the news release.

During the investigation, deputies were able to locate the vehicle from which the coins were taken, officials said.

“The juveniles were subsequently arrested for charges related to the theft, trespassing, conspiracy, and curfew violations,” the news release states.

The juveniles were transported to a juvenile hall in Bakersfield, officials said.

