Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize her and know where she might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected thief

If you recognize the female in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The unidentified female is wanted for burglary.

She is accused of stealing from a local business.

The female is black and appears to be wearing a white “do-rag”, a white tank top, and gray colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Gore at 661-948-8466.

