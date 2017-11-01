Palmdale, Lancaster receiving grants to fight homelessness

LOS ANGELES – Palmdale and Lancaster are among the cities that will receive funding to develop detailed plans to fight homelessness, Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday.

The county is spending more than $2 million to help municipalities coordinate efforts to fight one of the region’s biggest problems.

Grantees were chosen by the United Way, as part of its Home For Good Funders Collaborative. Each of the 47 cities will receive a grant of between $30,000 and $70,000, depending on the number of homeless individuals within their borders.

“The county and its cities must work in partnership if we expect to succeed in our battle against homelessness,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley- Thomas. These grants represent the kind of creative thinking that we need to tackle one of the most pressing humanitarian crises of our region and of our time.”

Cities submitted applications outlining their blueprints for acting in collaboration with the county and community providers. Those providers will be scaling up supportive services for the homeless based on funding available through the Measure H quarter-center sales tax increase.

Strategic planning will kick off at a Nov. 29 meeting in downtown Los Angeles. Cities will use the grant funds to develop their plans by March, with help from United Way and the county.

“We can end homelessness if we all say yes to housing — and this innovative program proves that the solutions can start in the areas that we know best,” said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “We’re collectively fighting for all of our homeless neighbors and these cities are at the front lines, providing hope for a better future for all in L.A. County.”

There are more than 57,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County based on a January point-in-time count from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The total reflects a 23 percent increase over the prior year count.

A full list of cities receiving grants can be found at http://homeforgoodla.org/announcement/.

