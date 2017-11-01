Local residents invited to escort AV Wall to Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE – Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders will lead the escort of The Antelope Valley’s Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall (AV Wall) from its storage facility to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The group will gather at 8 a.m. at Life Storage, located at 380 West Palmdale Blvd., and the escort will depart at 8:30 a.m.

The escort will travel west on Palmdale Blvd. to 10th Street West, north on 10th Street West to Rancho Vista Blvd, and then west on Rancho Vista Blvd. to the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to line the escort route waving American flags and “Welcome Home” banners.

“We invite everyone to show their support for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War,” stated AV Wall Volunteer Coordinator Stacia Nemeth. “We hope residents and businesses take a moment to wave flags as we make our way to the park.”

The Wall will be assembled upon its arrival at the Amphitheater.

This year’s presentation of the AV Wall runs from 5 p.m. Nov. 8 until 8 a.m. Nov. 13. The monument will be open to the public around the clock during the display period. Admission is free.

The Veterans Day ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Nov. 11. A Candlelight Memorial Walk will take place at 9 p.m. Nov. 11.

Taps will be played nightly at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.AVWALL.org or call 661-524-6408.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]