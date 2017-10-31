Female driver killed in tractor-trailer hit and run, public’s help sought

MOJAVE – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in the Mojave area that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Boron woman late Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, on northbound State Route 14 at State Route 58, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The woman killed in the collision was driving a 2007 Honda Accord northbound on State Route 14, in the No. 1 lane, approaching the westbound State Route 58 off ramp.

“Physical evidence suggests an unknown tractor trailer combination had stopped at the westbound State Route 58 off ramp and, for reasons still under investigation, traveled across northbound State Route 14 in front of the Honda Accord,” the CHP report states.

“As the tractor trailer combination partially entered the transition to southbound State Route 14, the rear of the tractor trailer blocked all of the No. 1 lane and half of the No. 2 lane of northbound State Route 14,” the CHP report states.

The Honda’s driver applied brakes and turned her vehicle sharply to the right, but she was unable to avoid a collision, and the Honda struck the back of the trailer, according to the CHP report.

After impact, the Honda rolled onto the dirt center median, careened across State Route 14, then rolled down a “100-foot downward sloping embankment, coming to rest in an open area at the bottom of the embankment,” the CHP report states.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released, but she was a 41-year-old woman from Boron, according to the CHP report.

The tractor-trailer’s driver apparently fled the scene, and several law enforcement agencies searched the roadways but could not find the driver.

“At this time, there are no known witnesses to this collision,” the CHP report states.

The CHP Mohave Area is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses to this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact CHP’s Bishop Dispatch Center at 760-872-5900 or 1-800-TELL-CHP.

–