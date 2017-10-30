Job recruitment Nov. 2 for Cemak Trucking

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job fair this Thursday for Class A truck drivers and diesel mechanics for Cemak Trucking’s Palmdale location.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Qualified candidates must be over 21 years old and have truck driver experience, a Class A driver’s license with air brakes, DMV H6 printout with a clean record, double triple endorsements, a high school diploma or GED and the ability to read, write and speak English. Candidates also must be able to pass a pre-employment physical and drug screening.

Candidates should bring a driver’s license, California I.D., Social Security card or passport; proof of income (EBT card, UI benefits paperwork, etc.); proof of residence (i.e. utility bill); a DD-214 (if a veteran); and multiple copies of resumes. Candidates should be punctual and dressed professionally.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–