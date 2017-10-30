Inmate escapes prison in Lancaster, search underway

LANCASTER – A search was underway Monday for an inmate who walked away from a minimum security prison facility in Lancaster.

Jason Kohr, 36, was discovered missing at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, during a head count, said Krissi Khokhobashvili of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“He was last seen during (the) 4 p.m. count and during the evening meal,” Khokhobashvili said. “On-duty staff immediately began searching the surrounding areas.”

Kohr was scheduled to be released in July 2018.

He began serving time in Lancaster in May 2016 after being convicted in Ventura County to six years behind bars for vehicle theft, attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and second-degree burglary.

Kohr is white, 5 feet 10, 187 pounds, with hazel eyes and a shaved head.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation asks anyone who sees Kohr to immediately call a law enforcement office, 911, or the watch commander at the Mininum-Support Facility at California State Prison-Los Angeles County at 661-792-2000, extension 5551 or 6912.

Khokhobashvili noted that since 1977, 99 percent of offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

–