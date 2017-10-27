Woman sitting on tracks struck, killed by AV Line train

BURBANK – A woman who was fatally struck by an Antelope Valley Line train was sitting on the tracks, police said Friday.

The crash was reported at 7:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, just south of the Downtown Burbank station at 201 N. Front St., according to Metrolink spokesman Chris Gutierrez.

Lydia Savadjian, 33, of Glendale died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

Savadjian was struck by the Antelope Valley Line Train 225, which was carrying 125 passengers on its way to Lancaster, Gutierrez said. No one on board was injured.

Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green said Savadjian was struck near the station platform.

“As the train approached the Downtown Burbank station, its engineer saw a female sitting on the railroad tracks,” Green said in a statement. “The engineer sounded the train’s horn to alert the woman, but she was fatally struck.”

An investigation was conducted by Burbank police, Metrolink, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“It is not certain whether Savadjian’s actions were intentional or accidental,” Green said. “It is also not known if drugs and/or alcohol were factors in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.”

The crash was in an area “where a pedestrian should not be,” said Gutierrez.

Metrolink secured buses for the passengers on board. That train and two others experienced delays while an investigation was conducted.

–