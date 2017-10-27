LANCASTER – A fire destroyed a large garage Thursday evening in Lancaster, but no one was injured.
The blaze was reported at 10:32 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the 45300 block of 70th Street West.
The fire was knocked down by about 50 firefighters in a little more than an hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1 comment for "Fire destroys garage in Lancaster"
Tim Scott says
Let me guess…a heavily insured useless property belonging to a crony of Wrecks Parris.