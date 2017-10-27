The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Fire destroys garage in Lancaster

by 1 Comment

LANCASTER – A fire destroyed a large garage Thursday evening in Lancaster, but no one was injured.

The blaze was reported at 10:32 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the 45300 block of 70th Street West.

The fire was knocked down by about 50 firefighters in a little more than an hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Home, Lancaster

1 comment for "Fire destroys garage in Lancaster"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *