Antelope Valley CHP officer charged with sharing child porn

LOS ANGELES – A California Highway Patrol officer assigned to the Antelope Valley Area office has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

Robert Tamayo, 37, made his initial court appearance Friday, but arraignment was rescheduled to Dec. 12. Tamayo was charged Thursday with one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, and he faces up to five years and eight months in prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Tamayo shared child pornography using a social media app in May, and that more than 600 pornographic images were found on his computers and cell phones.

The District Attorney’s Office investigated the case after receiving a tip from the FBI.

Tamayo, a 10-year CHP veteran, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations, according to CHP Sgt. Saul Gomez. Tamayo had been assigned to the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area office, Gomez said.

“We want to assure the public that we take any allegation of misconduct by our employees, whether on or off duty, very seriously,” Gomez said in a statement. “The CHP is fully cooperating with the investigating agencies. In addition, the CHP is conducting its own investigation into the allegations.”