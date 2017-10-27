LOS ANGELES – A California Highway Patrol officer assigned to the Antelope Valley Area office has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.
Robert Tamayo, 37, made his initial court appearance Friday, but arraignment was rescheduled to Dec. 12. Tamayo was charged Thursday with one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, and he faces up to five years and eight months in prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors allege that Tamayo shared child pornography using a social media app in May, and that more than 600 pornographic images were found on his computers and cell phones.
The District Attorney’s Office investigated the case after receiving a tip from the FBI.
Tamayo, a 10-year CHP veteran, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations, according to CHP Sgt. Saul Gomez. Tamayo had been assigned to the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area office, Gomez said.
“We want to assure the public that we take any allegation of misconduct by our employees, whether on or off duty, very seriously,” Gomez said in a statement. “The CHP is fully cooperating with the investigating agencies. In addition, the CHP is conducting its own investigation into the allegations.”
5 comments for "Antelope Valley CHP officer charged with sharing child porn"
Jan says
This guy can NEVER represent public safety again. He should be in jail but doesn’t have the fabric to make proper decisions.
George says
Yes it’s sad day when law enforcement takes there own down ,but there happy to get him
Fidel Martinez says
Really Alexis? How many? Where do you get this information nobody else has?
Alexis says
There is plenty of information if you took the time to research. Distribution also means there are plenty of predators out there he supplies.
Alexis says
A pedophile in law enforcement. One of many.