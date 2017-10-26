Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest coming to Oasis Park Pool in Palmdale

PAMDALE – The Antelope Valley Desert Divers will present their annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest this Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will take place from 9 to 12 p.m. at Palmdale Oasis Park Pool, located at 3850 East Avenue S (next to DryTown Water Park) in Palmdale.

The fee for the contest is $6 per person. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in two categories – underwater carving for certified divers ages 10 and up, and poolside pumpkin art with magic markers for participants 5 to 10 years of age.

All participating divers must be in possession of their certification card before being allowed to dive. Divers should also bring their own dive gear and air tank as a very limited amount of scuba gear and tanks will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Pre-cleaned pumpkins and carving implements will be provided. Pumpkins must be carved with the carving implements provided. Pumpkins carved in the water must be carved completely under the water.

For those who are not certified divers but would like to try diving, there will be a “Scuba Experience” class at 9 a.m. Participants must be at least 10 years old and bring a bathing suit and towel. Participants under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

For more information, visit www.avdesertdivers.org, email AVDD president Mike Orlando at scubaguymike@gmail.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

