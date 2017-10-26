Halloween Dog Parade & Contest at Yellen Dog Park Oct. 31

PALMDALE – A Halloween Dog Parade and Contest will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to the public.

Participants are encouraged to dress up their dogs in costumes for the parade and best costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. The contest will be judged by Palmdale City District 4 Councilmember Juan Carrillo.

There will also be free hot dogs and water for all in attendance, as well as free candy for kids while supplies last.

The event is being sponsored by the Guidance Charter School’s K-9 Unit and Wienerschnitzel, located at 3005 E. Ave. S.

For more information, call 661/285-1600 or email kamal@thegcs.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

