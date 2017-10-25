Job fair Nov. 1 in Palmdale for healthcare positions

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a job fair for positions in the healthcare industry in the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster areas.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at AJCC, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

All shifts are available; and available positions include:

Certified nursing assistant, $12- $14/hr.

Registered nurse, $40 plus/hr.

Licensed vocational nurse, $18- $22/hr.

Companions, $12- $13/hr.

Requirements include a minimum of one year’s experience, certified credentials in the desired field, CNA/HHA certification (preferred), CPR certification, and the ability to pass a background check.

Candidates should bring a driver’s license, state I.D. and Social Security card, or work authorization/permanent resident card or passport; proof of income (EBT card, UI benefits paperwork, etc.); proof of residence (i.e. utility bill); a DD-214 (if a veteran); and multiple copies of resumes.

Candidates should be punctual and come dressed professionally.

For more information on this event, contact David Santamaria at 661-265-7421 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

