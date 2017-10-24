Take Palmdale’s public art survey

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is embarking on a year-long public art planning process and is asking residents to participate in its new public art survey.

“Public art is important to the life of many cities throughout the country, including Palmdale,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “That’s why the city of Palmdale has embarked on a one-year public art planning process to outline a vision and goals for public art in Palmdale, identify key opportunities for projects and initiatives, and define procedures for decision-making and oversight.”

“In just a few minutes, you can help shape the future of public art in Palmdale by answering this brief survey,” Smith added. “Your responses will help us to better understand where and how public art can have a strong impact in creating a sense of community pride and civic engagement. This survey is just one of the ways that you can join the discussion about public art in Palmdale.”

The survey is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or through the following links:

For more information about the City of Palmdale’s Public Art Program, the public art master planning effort, and how to get involved, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

