Man found dead in Castaic ID’d

CASTAIC – Authorities have identified a man who was found mortally injured Monday afternoon in a remote area of Castaic.

He was 31-year-old Tron Mayo of Inglewood, the coroner’s office reported. An autopsy is pending to pinpoint the cause of death.

Mayo was found on an access road a half-mile north of the 35500 block of Ridge Route Road. Deputies were sent to the area about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, to investigate a report of a person down and in need of medical help, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

“When deputies arrived at the location, they found the victim may have sustained various injuries that included being stabbed,” the news release states.

Mayo was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no suspect information and the motive is unknown,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–