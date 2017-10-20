Lancaster man gets 25 years for drunken crash that killed 11-year-old girl

LANCASTER – A 25-year state prison term was handed down this week for a drunken driver who caused a crash in Lancaster that claimed the life of an 11- year-old girl, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Eduardo Medrano Jr., 25, of Lancaster was sentenced Wednesday in an Antelope Valley courtroom. He pleaded no contest Sept. 6 to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the July 18 crash that resulted in Emily Tovar Echeverria’s death two days later.

Medrano drove through a red light on 20th Street East and collided with a vehicle in which the 11-year-old girl was a passenger, according to Deputy District Attorney David Delgado.

Medrano fled from the scene of the crash and surrendered July 21 at the Lancaster sheriff’s station after authorities released a photo and asked the public to be on the lookout for him.

Three other counts against Medrano — one count each of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter — were dismissed as a result of his plea.

Medrano’s girlfriend, Alicia Torres, 23, pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to three years probation.

