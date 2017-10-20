LANCASTER – A 25-year state prison term was handed down this week for a drunken driver who caused a crash in Lancaster that claimed the life of an 11- year-old girl, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Eduardo Medrano Jr., 25, of Lancaster was sentenced Wednesday in an Antelope Valley courtroom. He pleaded no contest Sept. 6 to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the July 18 crash that resulted in Emily Tovar Echeverria’s death two days later.
Medrano drove through a red light on 20th Street East and collided with a vehicle in which the 11-year-old girl was a passenger, according to Deputy District Attorney David Delgado.
Medrano fled from the scene of the crash and surrendered July 21 at the Lancaster sheriff’s station after authorities released a photo and asked the public to be on the lookout for him.
Three other counts against Medrano — one count each of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter — were dismissed as a result of his plea.
Medrano’s girlfriend, Alicia Torres, 23, pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to three years probation.
2 comments for "Lancaster man gets 25 years for drunken crash that killed 11-year-old girl"
Baby killer says
When he hit that level 4 yard they’re going to run a train on him choo choo lol
AV supporter says
I don’t think this young man know what prison system has in store for him he’s going to have a very hard time being labeled a child killer he might as well just grab the Vaseline and bend over