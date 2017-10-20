Lancaster sex offender nabbed in Florida

LOS ANGELES – A 52-year-old registered sex offender suspected of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a school camping trip was captured in Florida shortly after the case was featured on a television program, according to Los Angeles police.

Joseph Horace Green of Lancaster was arrested in connection with a case that was featured on the Sept. 24 episode of CNN’s “The Hunt with John Walsh: School of Lies.”

Channel Nicola Warren, 43, of Los Angeles was also arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation began on May 4, 2000, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The sexual assault was discovered when students attending a school camping trip noticed that another student had slept in the same room with two adults,” according to an LAPD statement.

“The victim told several students that she was sexually involved with both adults. The suspects were identified as 43-year-old Channel Nicola Warren of Los Angeles and 52-year-old Joseph Horace Green of Lancaster, California. Green is a registered sex offender. Felony sexual assault warrants were issued for both suspects,” according to the LAPD statement.

Shortly after the case was featured on the CNN crime show, “investigators discovered that the suspects had taken up residency in Florida under false names,” police said in the statement.

Both suspects were arrested in Plantation, Florida, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, by the FBI’s South Florida Fugitive and Violent Crimes Task Force and LAPD Robbery- Homicide Division detectives and are awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.

