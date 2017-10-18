Most Wanted AV Parolees

The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Miguel Carrillo

Miguel Carrillo is a 33-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 219 pounds

Carrillo is on parole for burglary.

His criminal history includes spousal battery, burglary, vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, murder, possession of a controlled substance, making terrorist threats, grand theft, vehicle theft, stalking and carjacking.

Carrillo is an 18th Street Northside gang member who goes by the moniker “Clever”.

Carrillo failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster, Palmdale or Van Nuys.

Anyone with information on the location of Miguel Carrillo is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Julian Watts

Julian Watts is a 50-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Watts is on parole for robbery and burglary.

His criminal history includes assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft, burglary, DUI, and theft.

Watts failed to report to his agent as instructed, he should be considered armed and dangerous, and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Julian Watts is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–