L.A. County takes steps to protect immigrant community

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to bar access to non-public areas of county properties — including hospitals, libraries and social services offices — to federal immigration agents without a warrant.
Supervisor Hilda Solis proposed designating county facilities as “sensitive locations,” saying some residents were afraid to seek medical care or other critical resources for fear of deportation.
“We know that Los Angeles County is often the safety net of last resort for so many who live here and face hardships,” Solis said. “Our county provides services that allow people to get back on their feet or get through very challenging times. However, many immigrants in our county do not feel safe to access these services.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents cannot be prohibited from going into public areas of county buildings.
The policy also does not apply to jails, courthouses or public schools because the county lacks jurisdiction in those locations.
However, a county lawyer pointed out that 72 percent of public schools in the county are in districts that already protect students from immigration enforcement.
“School districts can impose much greater restrictions” on their own, the attorney told the board.
As for jails, the Sheriff’s Department allows ICE agents in the downtown Inmate Reception Center, but the lawyer assured the board that “they are there only for the purpose of accepting the transfer of inmates” who qualify for federal detention.
The lawyer also noted that computers belonging to ICE had been removed from an office in the IRC in August and the related data lines were shut down. That action was taken after the Office of Inspector General informed the Sheriff’s Department that it was preparing a report about the use of the computers in contradiction to public statements that ICE agents had vacated county jail offices.
Advocates for immigrants praised the new policy, which county lawyers have been working on since April.
“The adoption of the Sensitive Locations Policy will provide critical protection to members of the Los Angeles immigrant community and their families from unconstitutional detention,” said Nora Phillips, legal director for Al Otro Lado, a nonprofit legal services organization. “This policy will create clarity among L.A. County employees, greatly lessen community fear, and ensure unimpeded civic participation for Angelenos.”
The policy also prohibits the use of county employees or funds for activities related to immigration enforcement or investigation other than for law enforcement purposes primarily unrelated to immigration.
10 comments for "L.A. County takes steps to protect immigrant community"
10 doug says
Too bad the County will not take care of the America people like they do the illegals. Vote them out!
Tim Scott says
Blah, blah, blah…if you have any interests in actual facts, keeping nosy feds from rooting through records just for the heck of it is good for EVEN YOU.
Loam says
“However, many immigrants in our county do not feel safe to access these services.”
Yup, they are not even catering to legal immigrants, just illegal immigrants who would have something to hide from ICE. It’s very interesting how narrowly focused the county supervisors are: they don’t care about citizens or legal immigrants and spend their time addressing issues that could not bother citizens or legal immigrants. It’s shameful that they take our tax money and use it to protect people in the country illegally.
Uncle Sam says
Feds don’t need any warrant to visit any state property of any state. Who is going to stop them? Jerry Brown himself? That will be funny to watch.
Tim Scott says
Guess again, wrong on most counts. When you try to walk behind the desk at a hospital they will call security and have you escorted out. If you flash a federal badge and try to say it makes you special…they will call security and have you escorted out. That’s typical.
“Visiting a state property” is certainly something you, or anyone else, can generally do, but that has nothing to do with what this is about.
Loam says
The critical detail in the article is “non-public areas of county properties”. A county library is public property, but not all areas are accessible by the public. So ICE can talk in, but they cannot go behind the counter at a library? Can go into waiting rooms and hallways of hospitals but cannot go into private offices? This is meaningless pandering.
Tim Scott says
Actually, hallways and waiting rooms of hospitals are controlled access areas. The admissions lobby and emergency room lobby are public access areas, but to be in a hallway or waiting room you have to be an authorized visitor connected to a willing patient.
William says
I worked in an ER that had a keypad to enter from the main hospital. After it was installed and I spent a few months using my index finger to punch the keys, I tried using my index, 2nd and 3rd fingers like I do on a calculator keypad.
When I proudly told one of the nurses of my newfound skill she said without missing a beat….
“When you can do it with your tongue, come see me.”
Ahhhh. The good ol’ days, when health care was still fun.
Laughing says
Ummm wouldn’t those non-public areas be where the employees are?
Why would the county worry about that? Have they been hiring illegal immigrants?
Tim Scott says
The issue is that that is where the RECORDS are. It’s also where patients are seen in hospitals, children are taught in schools, etc. Can’t keep dogs from pooping on the lawn, but that doesn’t mean they can come and go as they please inside the building.