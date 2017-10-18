College-bound students invited to apply for $40k Edison scholarships

Local high school seniors planning to study science, technology, engineering or math in college are invited to apply for Edison’s $1.2 million scholars program.

Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, is awarding $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students planning to major in STEM fields at four-year accredited U.S. colleges and universities.

Scholarship applications are being accepted through Dec. 1.

Applicants must live in SCE’s service territory and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in one of the following STEM fields: mathematics, engineering, computer and information services, management information systems, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences.

Eligible students must also be high school seniors, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need.

Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply. Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.

To apply and get additional eligibility information, visit: edisonscholars.com.

Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

“Our Edison Scholars Program invests in students with big dreams to help pay for their college studies in STEM,” stated Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “They will be leaders at their colleges and universities, and in their communities, and we hope that they may someday join our Edison team as future interns and employees.”

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded more than $7.5 million in scholarships to 580 students’ higher education through the Edison Scholars Program.

[Information via news release from Sofuthern California Edison.]

–