Palmdale City Library to hold book sale Oct. 21

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold their next book sale on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Gently used books will be available for sale at great prices, and all profits go to support the Library.

“This book sale is special in that it highlights the final day of our week-long celebration for National Friends of Libraries Week.” stated President of the Friends Tina Victory. “Come find your next great read and learn more about the Friends while you’re there.”

The Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a nonprofit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money to support the Palmdale Library.

“We love being able to host the Friends Book Sales here at the Library,” stated Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe. “Scores of people walk out with hundreds of books to add to their personal collections at home during each sale.”

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at661/267-5600.