AV Community Resource Fair coming to Poncitlán Square Oct. 28

PALMDALE – An Antelope Valley Community Resource Fair is coming to Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th St. East in Palmdale, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

The resource fair will offer information on education, employment, healthcare, childcare, legal services, youth services, veterans services, mental health and much more.

There also will be child health and dental screenings available, activities for kids, live entertainment and prize giveaways, including gift cards, gift baskets and costumes for kids. The first 175 attendees will have the opportunity to win a free Subway lunch.

Free transportation from Lake Los Angeles and Littlerock will be provided to the first 50 people who RSVP by calling 661-940-4056

Vendors interested in participating may inquire and register by emailing tfranklin@avph.org.

The resource fair is being sponsored by Antelope Valley Partners for Health, County of Los Angeles, City of Palmdale, Antelope Valley Community Clinic, Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Children’s Bureau, Palmdale School District, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, and Grace Resource Center.

[Informative via news release from the city of Palmdale.]