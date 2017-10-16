Second annual Reverse Expo set for Oct. 25

LANCASTER – Local businesses and organizations are invited to the 2nd Annual Reverse Vendor Expo on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the expo will provide vendors, contractors, suppliers and consultants the opportunity to network and learn how to do business with various Antelope Valley agencies.

The event is being hosted by Antelope Valley Community College District at the Performing Arts Theatre, located at 3041 West Avenue K in Lancaster.

Attendees will learn how to provide responsive bids and proposals and how to register and pre-qualify as a contractor. Attendees will also learn of upcoming bids and DIR compliance.

Additionally, attendees can attend presentations on “DIR Small Project Exemption” and “How to Prepare Strong Proposals.”

Registration is recommended but not required. To register for this event, click here.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

