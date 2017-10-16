Local schools give back to Hurricane Harvey victims

PALMDALE – Westside Union School District held a school supply drive recently to help a Texas school district that was affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Westside partnered with the West Antelope Valley Educational Foundation, The North Antelope Valley Council of PTA’s, Hillview Middle School ASB and community members to collect more than 3,000 items to help Katy International School District from Houston, Texas.

Each Westside school was assigned a specific item to donate, such as lined paper, pencils, binders and glue sticks, and the overall goal was to donate 300 of each item. The goal was met, with some schools far exceeding it.

Additionally, community members donated items from Amazon that were shipped to Hillview Middle School, and many students volunteered their time to package the items after school.

Students and staff loaded a Uhaul with 54 boxes, then a community member volunteered to deliver the items to Katy ISD.

“We are grateful to provide these much-needed school supplies to the students of Katy ISD,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall. “At the same time, we thank them for allowing us to have the opportunity to teach our students the importance of giving back to our communities.”

Katy ISD is a fairly large school district with 60 campuses and enrolled over 70,000 students this year. It was reported that 16 of its campuses were flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

