1 killed, 1 critically injured in three-vehicle collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A male driver in his 40s was killed and a female driver was critically injured Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, on 15th Street West south of Meadow View Lane, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

A woman driving a Hyundai sedan was headed southbound on 15th Street West, while a man driving a Ford sedan was making a left turn from the parking lot of 43763 15th Street West, the news release states.

“According to witnesses, the Ford [sedan] was exiting the parking lot with a green light and the Hyundai failed to stop at the red light,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Both vehicles collided and “the impact caused the Ford to collide into a Ford station wagon that was slowing to a stop for the light while going north on 15th Street West,” the news release states.

The Ford sedan’s male driver was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries, sheriff’s officials said. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The Hyundai sedan’s female driver was also transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition. The male driver of the Ford station wagon was not injured in the collision, according to the news release.

“Driving under the influence and the speed of the vehicles [are] under investigation,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

–