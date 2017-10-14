Palmdale man hit, killed by pickup truck

SANTA CLARITA – A Palmdale man was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Wednesday morning after he got out of his vehicle, which had become disabled on the side of the road, authorities said.

The fatal collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Spunky Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Sage Joseph Gallegos, 25, of Palmdale was standing in the southbound lane of Bouquet Canyon Road after his vehicle became disabled on the right shoulder, the CHP report states.

Randall Edgar Wilkins, 52, of Lancaster was driving a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 southbound on Bouquet Canyon Road at about 55 miles per hour, the CHP report states.

“Due to [Gallegos] being in the roadway in a dark area, [Wilkins] did not observe [Gallegos] in the roadway, at which time the front of the vehicle struck [Gallegos], the CHP report states.

Wilkins was able to stop his vehicle on the right shoulder and Gallegos landed on the right shoulder, directly ahead of the vehicle, according to the CHP report.

Gallegos sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilkins was not injured in the collision.

“Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

–